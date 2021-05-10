Blake Shelton joins drive to help feed out-of-work musicians

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, singer Blake Shelton speaks in the press room after winning single of the year award for "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA will provide 4 million meals in cities with large populations of musicians and music industry professionals in partnership with Feeding America, and will also launch a donation challenge to fund additional meals through its MICS Covid-19 initiative Monday, May 10, 2021. Shelton said he is proud to be part of the initiative and drumming up more support to raise funds for the food banks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

For more than a year now, the state of America's live music industry has been a grim one.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw hundreds of thousands of musicians, roadies and other touring industry professionals out of work, according to the Country Music Association. In Nashville alone, the industry's unemployed number around 50,000.

Compounding the problem, the jobs in restaurants and other hospitality businesses that have long sustained out-of-work entertainers were drastically slashed, too.

Now, in response to the crisis, the music association is expanding its efforts to help the industry's needy. It's announcing Monday that it will provide 4 million meals in cities with large populations of musicians and music industry professionals in a new partnership with Feeding America.

The trade organization’s foundation will also launch a donation challenge to fund an additional 1 million meals through its Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) Initiative in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

Ad

All of that will come on top of $3 million that the CMA has invested in numerous nonprofits that serve music professionals.

“Nobody wants to think about their friends or colleagues going without food,” said Sarah Trahern, the association’s CEO. “But I’ve been out at a couple of the food banks that we’ve done work with over the last year, and it’s us. As people, you think, ‘There but for the grace of God go I.’”

“I feel like by next year we’re going to be in good stead,” she said. “But a lot of those people will have gone 18 months to 24 months without salaries in their chosen fields. And then you can’t put a roof over your head or put braces on your kids or put food on the table.”

Ad

Ad

Ad