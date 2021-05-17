Asian stocks mixed after Taiwan, Singapore anti-virus curbs

A currency trader watches computer monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 17, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BEIJING – Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months.

Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul declined.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose Friday but ended the week down 1.4% for its first weekly decline in three weeks.

Taiwan and Singapore announced restrictions on public gatherings and other curbs over the weekend following a rise in new infections, raising concern the region’s economic recovery might be pushed back.

“Concerns on virus resurgences may continue to linger in the region,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,420.73 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.2% to 27,753.83. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.4% to 28,142.85.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6% to 3,135.16 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,033.80. New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore retreated.

The 180 new coronavirus cases in Taiwan and 15 in Singapore were modest compared with India’s thousands. But the rise in economies that had appeared to have the disease under control prompted concern. Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines re-imposed controls earlier in response to rising infections.

