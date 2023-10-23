Orbán blasts the European Union on the anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the 2nd day of the Europe Summit in Granada, Spain, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. European Union leaders have pledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy their unwavering support. On Friday, they will face one of their worst political headaches on a key commitment. How and when to welcome debt-laden and war-battered Ukraine into the bloc. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)

BUDAPEST – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán compared Hungary's membership in the European Union to more than four decades of Soviet occupation of his country during a speech on Monday commemorating the anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet revolution.

Speaking to a select group of guests in the city of Veszprem, Orbán accused the EU of seeking to strip Hungary of its identity by imposing a model of liberal democracy that he said Hungarians reject. Brussels, the de facto capital of the EU, employs methods against Hungary that hearken back to the days of Soviet domination by Moscow, he said.

“Today, things pop up that remind us of the Soviet times. Yes, it happens that history repeats itself,” Orbán said at the event, from which all media were excluded except Hungary's state media. “Fortunately, what once was tragedy is now a comedy at best. Fortunately, Brussels is not Moscow. Moscow was a tragedy. Brussels is just a bad contemporary parody.”

The Oct. 23 national holiday commemorates the beginning of a 1956 popular uprising against Soviet repression that began in Hugnary's capital, Budapest, and spread across the country.

After Hungary’s Stalinist leader was successfully ousted and Soviet troops were forced out of the capital, a directive from Moscow sent the Red Army back into Budapest and brutally suppressed the revolution, killing as many as 3,000 civilians and destroying much of the city.

Orbán, a proponent of an alternative form of populist governance that he calls “illiberal democracy,” has long used the holiday to rally his supporters. In recent years, he has used the occasion to draw parallels between the EU's attempts to bring Hungary into compliance with its rules on corruption and democracy, and the repression the country faced under both Soviet occupation in the 20th century.

“We had to dance to the tune that Moscow whistled,” Orbán said of Hungary's days in the Eastern Bloc. "Brussels whistles too, but we dance as we want to, and if we don’t want to, then we don’t dance!”

The holiday, which looms large in Hungary’s historical memory as a freedom fight against Russian repression, comes as war rages in neighboring Ukraine where Moscow has occupied large swaths of the country and illegally annexed four regions.

Orbán, widely considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s only allies in the EU, has vigorously lobbied against the bloc imposing sanctions on Moscow, though the nationalist leader has ultimately voted for all sanctions packages.

Last week, Orbán met with Putin before an international forum in Beijing, a meeting that focused on Hungary’s access to Russian energy. European leaders, as well as other members of the NATO military alliance such as the United States, expressed concern that Orbán had met with Putin even as an international arrest warrant has been issued against him for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

“Hungary never wanted to confront Russia. Hungary always has been eager to expand contacts,” Orbán told Putin, according to a Russian translation of his remarks broadcast on Russian state television.

On Monday, Orbán said that while the Soviet Union had been “hopeless,” he believed that governance in the EU could be reformed through an European Parliament election scheduled for June 2024.

“Moscow was irreparable, but Brussels and the European Union can still be fixed,” he said.