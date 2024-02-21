Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after panel blowout on a flight over Oregon

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SEATTLE – Boeing said Wednesday that the head of its 737 program is leaving the company in an executive shake-up weeks after a door panel blew out on a flight over Oregon, renewing questions about safety at the company.

Boeing announced the departure of Ed Clark, who had been with the company for 18 years.

Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 program, and the company's Renton, Washington site.

The moves are part of the company's “enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements," Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Stan Deal wrote in an email to employees. “Our customers demand, and deserve, nothing less.”

In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon. Bolts that helped secure a panel to the frame of the 737 Max 9 were missing before the panel blew off the Alaska Airlines plane last month, according to accident investigators.

The shake-up comes after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing — under pressure from airlines to produce large numbers of planes — is not paying enough attention to safety.

Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, also named longtime executive Elizabeth Lund to the new position of senior vice president for BCA Quality, where she will lead quality control and quality assurance efforts.