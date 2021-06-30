$9M potentially up for grabs to improve Roanoke City parks and recreation centers

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders want you to reimagine recreation in the Star City from splash pads to Olympic-sized pools to more indoor recreation centers.

Roanoke City Parks and Recreation held meetings in the spring and now they’re sending out surveys - snail-mail style - to get the community’s feedback.

The department is hoping to get about $9 million dollars in capital improvement funding from the city over the next three years. They want to see how the community would like to spend that money. The survey asks which facilities people visit most often, what prevents them from going, and what improvements they’d like to see.

The city is sending out enough surveys for the responses will be statistically valid. Parks and Rec officials are asking people to check their mailboxes, fill them out, and send them back.

“We need people to fill these surveys out. We don’t just make decisions in a vacuum, we do stuff based on what the citizens want. So we need to know. We can guess, but the best thing to do is tell us exactly what it is that you want. So we really really need people, if they get this survey, please, please, please fill it out. Send it back to us,” said Stephanie Long, the department’s marketing coordinator.

An online survey will open up to the general public in mid-July.