WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC-affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Weekday Broadcast/Digital Meteorologist to join our award-winning news team. We are looking for an experienced on-air meteorologist who can convey viewer-driven forecasts effectively. They’ll understand the importance of weather forecasting in our newscasts and on our digital platforms. The candidate must fully embrace a digital strategy to help keep our audience informed using our streaming platforms. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility allows us to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms. And best of all, we’re located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan areas.

Responsibilities:

The Blue Ridge Mountains area of Virginia produces some of the most challenging, dynamic, and unpredictable weather in the country. Ideal candidates will be responsible for accurate weekday morning forecasting in our newscasts. You will be responsible for creating digital and social content and distributing it to WSLS streaming/social platforms. You will be responsible for daily website updates. The candidate will write weather-related stories and post updated forecast videos. Your duties will include prompt action to severe weather outbreaks. The candidate must possess a proactive approach to alerting our community during disruptive and non-disruptive weather days.

Deliver an accurate weather forecast using all station platforms. You will also engage our viewers on social media. Our team also works together to produce graphics, maps, and contribute to digital content. You must also excel in reporting live from the field and demonstrate weather storytelling. You will also be responsible for making public appearances on behalf of the television station.

Expect to work mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and severe weather events when needed. You will also serve as one of the fill-in meteorologists on other newscasts. Expect to be on-call.

Qualifications:

AMS/NWA Seals preferred.

Knowledge of Baron LYNX equipment preferred.

Two to Three Years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment.

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure deadline-driven environment.

College degree in Meteorology preferred.

Willingness to shoot, write and edit stories as needed.

Experience with severe weather coverage.

Exceptional on-air, online, and social media skills.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application to: Scott Flannigan, WSLS 10 News Director: sflannigan@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.