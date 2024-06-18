Join WSLS, where our mission to deliver impactful news transforms the way communities receive information. We are at the forefront of media innovation, focusing on creativity and deep community engagement. As we continue to expand our reach across platforms, we’re looking for a passionate individual who desires to make a significant difference in the media landscape. If you’re driven by the power of storytelling and eager to contribute to a dynamic team dedicated to excellence, your opportunity awaits.

Position Overview

We are seeking a Planning Editor with a visionary approach to join our vibrant news team. This role is tailored for someone highly organized, with a pulse on the community’s heartbeat, ready to explore beyond traditional news boundaries. Your mission will entail diving deep into community insights to plan, identify, and track compelling content that resonates with our diverse audience, aligning with our brand’s commitment to transformative storytelling. You’ll be instrumental in shaping the future of our content across various platforms, ensuring our stories not only inform but also inspire and connect.

Responsibilities

Identifying, planning, and maintaining a robust pipeline of future content ideas and stories.

Managing and overseeing the planning calendar to ensure a seamless flow of content production.

Utilizing research findings, brand strategies, and content transformation goals to prioritize content.

Arranging interviews, securing shoot locations, and allocating resources effectively for content production.

Collaborating closely with Managers of Content and Coverage and product leaders to ensure alignment across platforms.

Tracking promotable stories to maximize audience engagement.

Performing other related duties as required, always seeking opportunities to innovate and improve our content offerings.

Key Qualifications

Demonstrated ability to be highly organized, managing multiple projects and deadlines efficiently.

Strong news judgment with an innate understanding of compelling stories that engage and inform.

Excellent collaboration and communication skills, capable of working effectively across different teams.

Proactive self-starter, always on the lookout for opportunities to enhance our content and reach.

Creative thinker, open to experimenting with new ideas and approaches to storytelling.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in a planning producer or special projects producer role within a newsroom setting.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to: News Director, Scott Flannigan at sflannigan@wsls.com.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.