Join WSLS and be part of a forward-thinking team dedicated to redefining the news landscape. As a Newscast Producer, you’ll have the opportunity to bring your passion for news, dedication to high-quality journalism, and innovative spirit to our newsroom. If you’re ready to take your creative talents to the next level and play a pivotal role in connecting our community with the news that matters, we invite you to apply.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Newscast Producer at WSLS will be at the helm of evolving news content for our diverse audience. This creative role involves overseeing all major aspects of newscasts, including story development, writing, and coordination between field crews, fellow producers, content center staff, video editors, the digital team, and directors. This position aims to break out from the traditional newscast mold, focusing on crafting creative, memorable newscasts that resonate with our community.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop original content ideas that cater to the interests and needs of our consumers, ensuring alignment across all platforms.

Showcase our team outside of the studio, identifying engaging storytelling opportunities within the community to strengthen connections with viewers.

Create moments for on-air talent to share their expertise and community connections, utilizing process language to provide clarity and transparency.

Utilize modern and clean graphics to enhance storytelling, removing any distractions that may detract from the content.

Maintain consistent communication with team members to ensure a seamless news delivery process.

Oversee newscast preparation, including writing for on-air products and creating graphics.

Produce breaking news and weather cut-ins as needed and generate content for our website and digital platforms.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Prior years of experience as a producer in a news operation.

Strong writing, proofreading, and critical thinking skills to quickly ascertain the impact of a story.

Ability to work in a high-pressure, fast-paced environment, managing deadline pressures and frequent changes.

Demonstrated ability to break out of the traditional newscast mold, with a passion for exploring innovative production and distribution methods.

Extensive knowledge of television news production techniques, with experience in line producing and confidence in a control room environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively across work groups.

A visionary in the use of graphics and video to tell stories, understanding the importance of aligning content with consumer needs and platform strengths.

Must embrace a multi-platform approach to news.

Willingness to work flexible hours, including mornings, nights, and weekends.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Proficiency with newsroom and digital content systems.

A college degree in journalism or broadcasting.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to: Manager of Content and Coverage, Liz Scharf at lscharf@wsls.com.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.