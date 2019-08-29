Hill City Scene: Labor Day Weekend edition!

As we get set to welcome September, it's going to be quite beautiful. As summer comes to an end, fear not, we've found some exciting events happening this weekend.

On Friday night, be transported to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter without even leaving the Hill City. Amazement Square is hosting its second Harry Potter-themed Museum After Dark starting at 6:30 p.m. Get sorted into your house and enjoy some butterbeer. While you're there, don't forget to join the Dueling Club or work on making the perfect potion. Tickets are $35 per person.

If you're not a Harry Potter fan, don't worry, we still have an activity for you on Friday night. Southern Accents: A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are performing at The Glass House. You'll be free fallin' as you enjoy a night of classic songs performed 100% live with no backtracks. Southern Accents and its musician have been invited onto thousands of stages throughout their experience so if you're a Tom Petty fan, you're in for quite the treat. With fees and tax, tickets cost $19.71 each.

"Better a witty fool, than a foolish wit." Head over to Poplar Forest for the last weekend of Rogue Prodcutions' presentation of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and an awesome picnic dinner as you enjoy a night of comedy, love triangles and more. Please note, if you enjoy wine or alcoholic beverages with your picnics, you cannot bring outside alcohol; however, alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Showings are Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each.

Last, but certainly not least, it has been 31 years since the comedy classic Coming to America hit theaters. On Saturday night, you can take in this hilarious film on the big screen once again and also help a great cause. In addition to the film screening, the Academy will also raise funds to benefit the Jubilee Family Development Center by transforming the theater into a barbershop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 a person.

Bring back out the shorts this weekend as we'll be flirting with the 90s. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

