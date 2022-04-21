INSIDER💎Your mom can shine like a diamond this Mother’s Day

Hey there Insider!

This Mother’s Day, your mom could shine like a diamond with a brand new pair of diamond stud earrings from Fink’s.

As an Insider, you can enter for a chance to win a pair of Sabel Collection 1 carat round diamond stud earrings, valued at $2,950.

**If you have trouble seeing the contest below, be sure to clear your cache.**

Here’s how it works

Contest starts at 6 a.m. on April 22

Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 6

Winner will be announced on Monday, May 9

Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can see the official contest rules here.