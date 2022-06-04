Enter to win a VIP table at one of our Vinyl Vault concerts!

Enter to win tickets to our Vinyl Vault concerts

Hey there Insider!

Need a night out on the town? Yeah, we thought so.

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away six spots at our VIP table for the upcoming Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series concert.

As an Insider, you can enter to win a VIP table for you and up to five of your friends for one of our upcoming concerts!

Right now, we are giving away six seats at our VIP table for Air Supply on June 17.

**If you have trouble seeing the contest below, be sure to clear your cache.**

CONTEST HERE

Here’s how it works

You can enter to win until June 12

If you win, you get a VIP table with six seats

Each person at the VIP table gets free concert admission, a $10 meal voucher and two drink tickets

Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can see the official contest rules here.