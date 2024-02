Start your engines, Insiders!

You can enter to win, TWO VIP passes to meet Parker Kligerman, driver of the #48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevy, at the Martinsville Speedway on April 6!

The contest starts on March 1, 2024 at and ends on March 31, 2024.

You can enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed. Must be 21 and older to enter.

Prizes include:

TWO VIP tickets

Meet and Greet with Parker Kligerman

Watch the race from the Pit Road

See the official contest rules here.