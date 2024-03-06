☘️INSIDER: Win a Boat Rental and Shamrock Hill Race Registrations!

Hey Insiders!

You can enter to win, a 1-day Boat Rental Pass AND Shamrock Hill Race Registrations!

The contest starts on March 6, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. and ends on 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2024.

You can enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed. Must be 18 and older to enter.

Prizes include:

1-day Boat Rental Pass with Goodhue Boat Company at SML Eastlake Location (9am-5pm)

Family 4-Pack of Shamrock Hill Race Registrations (March 16 | 9 a.m. -11 a.m.)

See the official contest rules here.