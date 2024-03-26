🎟️Insiders: Win tickets to A Night to Say Hello to Roanoke at Rockledge!

A Night to Say Hello to Roanoke

Hey Insiders! Now’s your chance to win TWO tickets to A Night to Say Hello to Roanoke at Rockledge!

Get ready for a night full of networking and mingling as we welcome and honor Hello Roanoke, a local influencer on social media.

Hosted by the Henritze Dental Group, this evening will be filled with opportunities to connect with fellow community members, enjoy the scenic atmosphere of Rockledge and support the Ronald McDonald House!

How to Enter!

Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. EST on March 27, 2024

Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on April 7, 2034

One winner will be selected at 9:00 a.m. on April 8, 2024.

Event Details:

What: A Night to Say Hello to Roanoke at Rockledge

When: April 12, 2024 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Where: 1801 Prospect Road SE, Roanoke, VA 24014

You can find the official rules for this contest here.