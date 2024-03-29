🌎Insiders: Enter our Earth Day Art Contest!

What does Earth Day mean to you? Show us by submitting a photo of your artwork!

Your submission can be a photo of nature, a drawing, a painting, a sculpture or anything that represents Earth Day to you!

Once you upload a photo of your art, you’ll be entered in our contest. Then, a winner at random will be drawn to win a $250 gift card!

Contest Details:

Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. EST on April 1, 2024

Ends 11:59 p.m. EST on April 21, 2024

Winner for a $250.00 VISA Gift Card will be drawn at random on April 22, 2024

Here’s how to enter:

Upload your photo to PinIt under the “Earth Day” Channel

Select the “Earth Day” category for your photo

Include a description (optional)

Submit your artwork!

You can find the contest rules here.