🔒 INSIDERS | Win weekend passes to Festival in the Park: After Dark!

Insider Contest - Festival In the Park

Hey Insiders! We have a giveaway for you!

Four lucky Insiders will win two weekend passes each, to Festival in the Park: After Dark!

Enjoy the weekend with artists like Logan Crosby, Pure Prairie League, Allman Betts Band, 1964 the Tribute and many more!

The 54th Annual Festival in the Park, at Elmwood Park, will host the daytime activities such as arts, crafts, children activities, food trucks and more!

How to Enter!

Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. EST on May 15, 2024

Contest closes at 12:00 p.m. EST on May 22, 2024

Four winners will be selected at 12:15 p.m. on May 22, 2024.

Event Details:

What: Festival in the Park: After Dark

When: May 23, 2024 - May 26, 2024

Where: Berglund Center Plaza / Performing Arts Theatre

You can find the official rules for this contest here.