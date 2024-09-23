72º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Contests

Shift into gear and enter to win two VIP passes and meet Parker Kligerman at Martinsville Speedway!

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Insiders, Contests
Start your engines and rev up for a chance to score TWO VIP tickets to meet Parker Kligerman on Nov. 2. (WSLS 10)

Start your engines and rev up for a chance to score TWO VIP tickets to meet Parker Kligerman on Nov. 2.

You’ll get to meet Kligerman, driver of the #48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevy at the Martinsville Speedway, and watch the race from the Pit Road.

The contest opens at 12:00 pm EST on September 27 and closes at 12:00 pm EST on October 25

The winner will be notified once the contest ends.

You can enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed, and you must be 21 and older to enter.

Prizes include:

  • TWO VIP tickets
  • Meet and Greet with Parker Kligerman
  • Watch the race from the Pit Road

See the official contest rules here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos