Shift into gear and enter to win two VIP passes and meet Parker Kligerman at Martinsville Speedway!

Start your engines and rev up for a chance to score TWO VIP tickets to meet Parker Kligerman on Nov. 2.
You’ll get to meet Kligerman, driver of the #48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevy at the Martinsville Speedway, and watch the race from the Pit Road.
The contest opens at 12:00 pm EST on September 27 and closes at 12:00 pm EST on October 25
The winner will be notified once the contest ends.
You can enter to win below:
Only one entry per person is allowed, and you must be 21 and older to enter.
Prizes include:
- TWO VIP tickets
- Meet and Greet with Parker Kligerman
- Watch the race from the Pit Road
See the official contest rules here.