Shift into gear and enter to win two VIP passes and meet Parker Kligerman at Martinsville Speedway!

Start your engines and rev up for a chance to score TWO VIP tickets to meet Parker Kligerman on Nov. 2.

Start your engines and rev up for a chance to score TWO VIP tickets to meet Parker Kligerman on Nov. 2.

You’ll get to meet Kligerman, driver of the #48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevy at the Martinsville Speedway, and watch the race from the Pit Road.

The contest opens at 12:00 pm EST on September 27 and closes at 12:00 pm EST on October 25

The winner will be notified once the contest ends.

You can enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed, and you must be 21 and older to enter.

Prizes include:

TWO VIP tickets

Meet and Greet with Parker Kligerman

Watch the race from the Pit Road

See the official contest rules here.