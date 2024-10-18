McGuire and Witt face off in sole 5th District forum at Hampden-Sydney College

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. – Democrat Gloria Witt and Republican John McGuire faced off Thursday in a spirited forum ahead of Virginia’s Fifth District election, each presenting their views on key issues like education, the economy, and foreign policy.

Held at Hampden-Sydney College with just over 100 attendees, the candidates highlighted contrasting stances on workforce equity.

“You could call yourself a Democrat, Independent or Republican but if you got a good idea you have a good idea. I believe in equal opportunity for all Americans, what I do not agree with is equal outcome. If I spend 10 years with a violin and you spend two years with a violin, we can not be equal in that,” McGuire said.

“I like to think of it as if everyone wanted a pair of shoes, and everybody got a Nike size 7, how would that feel? That’s equality. Equity will give a person what they need,” Witt said.

Both candidates agreed on the need for stronger career and technical education, crucial for the largely rural Fifth District.

“Create a whole new way of educating our young people. They’re going to school every day and we’re leaving so many of our young people behind. We are doing a disservice to our young people,” Witt said.

“Our children should be taught like Governor Glenn Youngkin says, how to think not what to think. These divisive ideologies coming out of the federal government and our schools is wrong,” McGuire said.

Witt faces an uphill battle in a district that historically leans Republican. However, she believes she can be a voice for the area.

“I want to be your voice because in congress because I am district five. I understand corporate and business. I understand rural America,” Witt said.

McGuire aims to take his experience from the state legislature to Washington.

“Not me but we, will lock arms and treat each other with respect. We’ll make our country the best place to live, work and raise a family. I think our best days are ahead of us,” McGuire said.

Election Day is just weeks away.