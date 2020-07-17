Big Lick Burger Fest preparing for annual festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There is nothing better than a mouthwatering burger, right?

The biggest burger festival of the year -- the Big Lick Burger Fest — was supposed to run in June, but it had to be moved to the fall.

Now, the festival will officially take place Friday, Sept. 25 at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke.

Last year, about 3,500 people attended the festival.

And this year, not only will there be dozens of different types of burgers, kids are free, and there will be a huge music act that will take the stage.

Learn more about the festival in the video above.