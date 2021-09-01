Mythical mocktails you can enjoy in any body of water

Mythical mocktails you can enjoy at any body of water

Rachel Lucas shows Bridget and Lindsey a fun mocktail you and your kids can enjoy while taking a splash.

What You’ll Need:

Simple syrup

Fresh Strawberries

Fresh Mint

Lime

Light/White Rum (leave out for a mocktail)

Crushed Ice

Club Soda/Sparkling Water (try lime or strawberry flavored)

Add in extra mint, cut strawberry and lime slice for a pretty garnish!

How to make it:

Make a single drink in a highball glass or a pitcher.