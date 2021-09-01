Mythical mocktails you can enjoy in any body of water

Rachel Lucas shows Bridget and Lindsey a fun mocktail you and your kids can enjoy while taking a splash.
What You’ll Need:
- Simple syrup
- Fresh Strawberries
- Fresh Mint
- Lime
- Light/White Rum (leave out for a mocktail)
- Crushed Ice
- Club Soda/Sparkling Water (try lime or strawberry flavored)
Add in extra mint, cut strawberry and lime slice for a pretty garnish!
How to make it:
Make a single drink in a highball glass or a pitcher.
- First: Rim highball glass with sugar
- Second: In a highball glass, layer the mint, lime wedges, simple syrup, and strawberries. Muddle until the strawberry and lime juice are released.
- Next: Pour the rum over the muddled ingredients, top with ice then fill club soda to the rim.
- Last: Garnish with mint leaves, a strawberry and lime.