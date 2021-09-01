Cloudy icon
Mythical mocktails you can enjoy in any body of water

Elizabeth Washington, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Rachel Lucas shows Bridget and Lindsey a fun mocktail you and your kids can enjoy while taking a splash.

What You’ll Need:

  • Simple syrup
  • Fresh Strawberries
  • Fresh Mint
  • Lime
  • Light/White Rum (leave out for a mocktail)
  • Crushed Ice
  • Club Soda/Sparkling Water (try lime or strawberry flavored)

Add in extra mint, cut strawberry and lime slice for a pretty garnish!

How to make it:

Make a single drink in a highball glass or a pitcher.

  • First: Rim highball glass with sugar
  • Second: In a highball glass, layer the mint, lime wedges, simple syrup, and strawberries. Muddle until the strawberry and lime juice are released.
  • Next: Pour the rum over the muddled ingredients, top with ice then fill club soda to the rim.
  • Last: Garnish with mint leaves, a strawberry and lime.

