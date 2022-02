There will be shows on February 24, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Sebastian and a school drama director join us with details on their upcoming school performances of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

To buy tickets, you need to either call the school at 540-772-7560 or go to www.myschoolbucks.com.