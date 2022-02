The sale will be at the Bonsack Baptistst Church’s Community Live Center on February 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bonsack Baptist Preschool is hosting a consignment fundraiser later this month.

The sale will be at the Bonsack Baptistst Church’s Community Live Center on February 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.