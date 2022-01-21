BOGO! Get 2 sleek drones for the price of 1 with this special deal

This bundle comes with 2 high-quality drones for the price of one.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you take the time and effort to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors, it’s a truly beautiful and magical place. There’s so much to see and so much to be found when you go out for a walk or hike in nature.

It’s right in front of your eyes but imagine if you could experience the beauty of the great outdoors from a different vantage point, like from above. Drones give us the perfect chance to experience the world as we’ve never been able to before but sometimes drones come with a hefty ticket price.

If you’re looking to explore the world with a drone but don’t want to spend a ton of money, check out the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle.

Ad

This bundle comes with 2 high-quality drones for the price of one and right now you can get them for just $174.99. You’re basically getting a drone for free!

The first drone in this bundle is the sleek Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone. This drone has a 4K wide-angle front camera with a 90° adjustment. It also has a bottom 750p camera for wider scenes and a 6-axis gyroscope that allows smoother flight and more convenient control. It also comes with a compatible Wi-Fi app so you can view images in real-time.

The second drone is the silver Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone. This drone has the same cameras as the Alpha Z PRO and also has a cool gesture control that allows you to take photos or videos using hand gestures. It also has a convenient follow function that connects the distance between the aircraft and the current location of the controller and links them.

Ad

Both drones have a headless mode, altitude adjustment mode, and headless mode so you don’t have to worry about adjusting the position of the aircraft before flying it.

If you’re ready to explore the great outdoors this year like you never have before, don’t wait to take advantage of this ultimate drone bundle.

Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle for just $174.99, regularly $398.

Prices subject to change.