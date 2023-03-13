This nationwide annual golf membership is your key to unlock more than 3,000 courses

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

For golfers, this time of the year is the best.

For starters, the frigid temperatures of winter are giving way to warmer, more inviting weather. The dormant turf of golf courses is beginning to transition to a vibrant green, which is a compelling sight for golfers everywhere.

April also marks the beginning of the Masters. The iconic professional tournament is one of the country’s premier sporting events that captivate both seasoned golfers and curious observers. In part, it’s what makes spring one of the most popular times of the year for the sport.

Take advantage of this Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player’s Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card to scratch all your golfing needs this year. It’s available for just $44.99 as part of this golf campaign. You can purchase it until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 15.

Think of the Player’s Pass as the key that unlocks access to 3,000 golf courses nationwide. Stadium Course at PGA WEST (California), Van Cortlandt Park Golf Course (New York), Pronghorn Nicklaus Signature Course (Oregon), and Key West Golf Club (Florida) are listed among the many offerings.

As a member, you’ll have access to 2-for-1 green fees all year long. Discounts of up to 70% off last-minute tee times and savings of up to $40 are just a couple of benefits accompanying your membership. The 2-for-1 green fees perk can also be utilized on weekends.

After your sessions at the driving range or your round of 18 holes, treat yourself or your party to $50 worth of food or drinks with the included Restaurant.com eGift card. It can be used at over 62,000 dining establishments, including House of Blues, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Señor Frogs, and more.

Users have rated this deal 5 stars.

“This looks like a good deal. I am glad I tried it. When the weather gets warm, I will golf more and go on a date,” writes verified buyer Zack Henrock.

Snag this great deal in time for the Masters. Get a step on the competition for the course this spring and enjoy its benefits throughout the year. Purchase it today.

Prices are subject to change.