Dr. Cameron Webb, 5th district candidate, meets with Danville voters

DANVILLE, Va. – We’re a little more than two months away from the November election.

On Friday afternoon, 5th district Congressional candidate Dr. Cameron Webb spoke with voters in Southside.

The Democrat held a meet-and-greet with leaders in Danville’s Dan Daniel Park and afterwards, spoke at the Danville Unity event.

He told 10 News that his focus right now is on opportunities for growth, education and access to health care, which he sees as an issue in Southside especially given the coronavirus.

“This pandemic has hit a lot of places hard, it certainly has hit Danville hard. Mayor Jones is working hard, but folks still need some relief and that’s what I want to be a part of,” said Webb.

He said he will continue to meet voters in person as much as possible, but will also be doing lots of contactless canvassing in the coming months.

The Democrat is up against Republican Bob Good for the 5th district.

Good defeated incumbent Denver Riggleman in the Republican primary.