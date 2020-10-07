WATCH LIVE: Vice Presidential Debate between Pence, Harris in Salt Lake City

On Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will take center stage.

The two will take part in this election’s vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. EDT.

The debate will last 90 minutes, have no commercials and be divided into nine topical segments of about 10 minutes each.

Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the moderator Susan Page’s opening question before she facilitates a deeper discussion on the topic.

Page is USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.