Amherst County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Amherst County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 11 race, the House of Delegates District 53 race, the race for sheriff, town council, and the race for school board districts one and three. You can also find results for the school board at large race, as well as the commonwealth’s attorney race.

AMHERST COUNTY

House of Del. District 53 - Amherst Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy P Griffin (R)
00%
Samuel R Soghor (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Senate of Virginia District 11 - Amherst Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip A Hamilton(R)
00%
R Creigh Deeds(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Amherst County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric W. Elliott (I)
00%
L. J. "Jimmy" Ayers,III (I)
00%
Michael G. Robinson (I)
00%
R. Dale Meeks Jr.(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Amherst County Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Douglas L. Thompson (I)
00%
Kenneth S. Watts (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Amherst Co. Member School Board - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Lori R. Saunders *(I)
00%
Angela R. Wilder (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Amherst Co. Member School Board - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T. Terry *(I)
00%
Dawn M. Pool (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Amherst Co. Member School Board At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Ginger M. Burg *(I)
00%
Charles B. Johnson III (I)
00%
David A. Childress (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney

Candidate

Votes

%

W. Lyle Carver *(I)
00%
Richard T. Gilman (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

