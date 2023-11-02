Amherst County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Amherst County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 11 race, the House of Delegates District 53 race, the race for sheriff, town council, and the race for school board districts one and three. You can also find results for the school board at large race, as well as the commonwealth’s attorney race.
AMHERST COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
Timothy P Griffin (R)
00%
Samuel R Soghor (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
Candidate
Votes
%
Philip A Hamilton(R)
00%
R Creigh Deeds(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
Candidate
Votes
%
Eric W. Elliott (I)
00%
L. J. "Jimmy" Ayers,III (I)
00%
Michael G. Robinson (I)
00%
R. Dale Meeks Jr.(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
Candidate
Votes
%
Douglas L. Thompson (I)
00%
Kenneth S. Watts (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
Candidate
Votes
%
Lori R. Saunders *(I)
00%
Angela R. Wilder (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Christopher T. Terry *(I)
00%
Dawn M. Pool (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Ginger M. Burg *(I)
00%
Charles B. Johnson III (I)
00%
David A. Childress (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
Candidate
Votes
%
W. Lyle Carver *(I)
00%
Richard T. Gilman (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)