49º
Join Insider

Decision 2022

Pittsylvania County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Pittsylvania County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Delegates District 51 race, the Clerk of Court race, the Hurt Town Council Special 24 and Special 26, the Chatham Town Council Special race, and several board of supervisors races. You can also find the results for the referendum here.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY

House of Del. District 51 - Pittsylvania Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric R Zehr(R)
00%
Kimberly A Moran(D)
00%
C Matt Fariss(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Pittsylvania County Clerk of Court

Candidate

Votes

%

Heidi L. Jones (I)
00%
Jarrett Stone (I)
00%
Jennifer J. Wyatt (I)
00%
Karen Dixon (I)
00%
Seth W. Scarce (I)
00%
"Angie" Reece Harris (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 30)

Pittsylv. Co. Hurt Town Council Special 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael D. Blackstock (I)
00%
Steve A. Worley (I)
00%
Jeremiah M. Knowles (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Pittsylv. Co. Hurt Town Council Special 26

Candidate

Votes

%

James L. Harding (I)
00%
Paul L. Johnson (I)
00%
Pierre G. Richard Jr.(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Pittsylv. Co. Chatham Town Council Special

Candidate

Votes

%

Crystal D. Powell *(I)
00%
Henry Hurt (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Pittsylvania Co. Board of Sup. - Banister

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert M. Tucker Jr.*(I)
00%
Kathy B. Ramsey (I)
00%
Kell L. Stone Sr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Pittsylv. Co. Board of Sup. - Chatham-Blairs

Candidate

Votes

%

Joshua R. Jennings (I)
00%
R. Frank Fox Jr.(I)
00%
Kenneth L. Bowman (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Pittsylv. Co. Board of Sup. - Dan River

Candidate

Votes

%

Nancy Kay Eanes *(R)
00%
Eddie L. Hite Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pittsylv. Co. Board of Sup. - Tunstall

Candidate

Votes

%

William "Vic" Ingram *(I)
00%
Josh Austin (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Pittsylv. Co. Board of Sup. - Staunton River

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Dudley *(R)
00%
Debra J. Davis (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pittsylv. Co. Board of Sup. - Westover

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronald S. Scearce *(R)
00%
Murray Whittle (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Pittsylvania Co. - Hurt Council Members

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Local Races that Matter

Find more election coverage here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email