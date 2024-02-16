‘Harry Potter’ on the high school stage - see which Virginia school is first to perform ‘Cursed Child’

A little bit of magic is heading to Virginia soon.

Anyone who has had the opportunity to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway in New York City knows how incredible the show is. It’s like seeing real life magic on the stage.

That’s why it’s incredible that Riverside High School in Leesburg will be the first high school in Virginia to perform the Tony-winning play that has been running on Broadway since 2018.

The play takes place 19 years after the events of the original “Harry Potter” series ended, so audiences get to see the characters they grew up with all grown up.

According to Playbill, high schools around the country entered a contest called “Wands at the Ready.” They had to explain what makes their school or community so magical, and schools were picked all over the U.S. to be the first to put on the high school edition of this beloved play.

The same team that worked on the West End and Broadway versions of the play worked on the version for high schools to perform, and it has a seal of approval from J.K. Rowling herself. Certain things from the original production have been modified so that any high school can put the show on, regardless of budget.

Audiences always note just how incredible the special effetcs are while you watch it on Broadway. They really make it feel like you’re watching the magic you read about in the books happen before your eyes. It will be so interesting to see how these high schools pull it off, but it sounds like they won’t be having any issues.

All of the plays will be staged later in the fall of this year, so make sure you check back in with Riverside High School after summer and see what kind of magic they have brewing.