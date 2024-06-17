79º
Virginia Primary Election results for U.S. House of Representatives District 5 on June 18, 2024

If you’re interested in finding results for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race for the 2024 June Primary, you can do so here.

In this election, Gloria Tinsley Witt (D-Lynchburg), Paul A. Riley (D-Crozet), Garry L. Terry (D-Danville), Robert G. “Bob” Good (R) and John J. McGuire III (R) are all vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat.

This district covers the following localities in our region:

  • Amherst County
  • Campbell County
  • Halifax County
  • Bedford County
  • Nelson County
  • Charlotte County
  • Lynchburg City
  • Pittsylvania County
  • Danville City
  • Appomattox County

You can find the results for the District 5 Democrat race below:

House of Rep Dem District 5 - Primary

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Tinsley Witt(D)
00%
Paul A. Riley(D)
00%
Garry L. Terry(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 327)

You can find the results for the District 5 Republican race below:

House of Rep GOP District 5 - Primary

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Good*(R)
00%
John McGuire(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 327)

