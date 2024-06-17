Virginia Primary Election results for U.S. House of Representatives District 5 on June 18, 2024

If you’re interested in finding results for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race for the 2024 June Primary, you can do so here.

In this election, Gloria Tinsley Witt (D-Lynchburg), Paul A. Riley (D-Crozet), Garry L. Terry (D-Danville), Robert G. “Bob” Good (R) and John J. McGuire III (R) are all vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat.

This district covers the following localities in our region:

Amherst County

Campbell County

Halifax County

Bedford County

Nelson County

Charlotte County

Lynchburg City

Pittsylvania County

Danville City

Appomattox County

You can find the results for the District 5 Democrat race below:

You can find the results for the District 5 Republican race below: