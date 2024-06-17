Virginia Primary Election results for U.S. House of Representatives District 5 on June 18, 2024

If you’re interested in finding results for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race for the 2024 June Primary, you can do so here.
In this election, Gloria Tinsley Witt (D-Lynchburg), Paul A. Riley (D-Crozet), Garry L. Terry (D-Danville), Robert G. “Bob” Good (R) and John J. McGuire III (R) are all vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat.
This district covers the following localities in our region:
- Amherst County
- Campbell County
- Halifax County
- Bedford County
- Nelson County
- Charlotte County
- Lynchburg City
- Pittsylvania County
- Danville City
- Appomattox County
You can find the results for the District 5 Democrat race below:
Candidate
Votes
%
Gloria Tinsley Witt(D)
00%
Paul A. Riley(D)
00%
Garry L. Terry(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 327)
You can find the results for the District 5 Republican race below:
Candidate
Votes
%
Robert Good*(R)
00%
John McGuire(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 327)