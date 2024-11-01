Constitutional amendment general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. There will be a proposed constitutional amendment to be voted on across the Commonwealth.

The ballot question is as follows: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty?

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, generally, the Virginia Constitution requires that all property be taxed. It also sets out specific types of property that may be exempted from taxation.

Currently, the Virginia Constitution allows the General Assembly to exempt from taxation the principal place of residence of the surviving spouse of any soldier who is determined by the U.S. Department of Defense to have been killed in action.

The proposed amendment would expand this current tax exemption so that it is available to all surviving spouses of soldiers who are determined by the U.S. Department of Defense to have died in the line of duty, including those who have been killed in action.

