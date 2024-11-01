Virginia general election results for Roanoke on Nov. 5, 2024
ROANOKE, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Roanoke here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Roanoke mayoral race, and the Member City Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,607 votes in Roanoke City while Joe Biden (D) received 26,773 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 61.8% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 20)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 20,149 votes in Roanoke City while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,509
votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Kaine and 33.6% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 20)
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 10,780 votes in Roanoke City while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 15,482
votes. This equates to 41% of the vote for Cline and 58.8% of the vote for Lewis.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 20)
Stephanie Moon Reynolds(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 20)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 20)
