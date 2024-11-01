Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Roanoke on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Roanoke here. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Roanoke here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Roanoke mayoral race, and the Member City Council race.

Roanoke City

U.S. President - Roanoke City

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,607 votes in Roanoke City while Joe Biden (D) received 26,773 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 61.8% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

U.S. Senate - Roanoke City

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 20,149 votes in Roanoke City while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,509 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Kaine and 33.6% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

U.S. House - District 6 - Roanoke City

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 10,780 votes in Roanoke City while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 15,482 votes. This equates to 41% of the vote for Cline and 58.8% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

Roanoke City Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Cobb
Joe Cobb(D)
00%
Stephanie Moon Reynolds
Stephanie Moon Reynolds(I)
00%
David Bowers
David Bowers(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

Roanoke Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

I. Benjamin Woods
I. Benjamin Woods(D)
00%
Phazhon Nash
Phazhon Nash(D)
00%
S. Terry McGuire
S. Terry McGuire(D)
00%
Cathy Reynolds
Cathy Reynolds(I)
00%
Evelyn Powers
Evelyn Powers(I)
00%
Jim Garrett
Jim Garrett(R)
00%
Nick Hagen
Nick Hagen(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

