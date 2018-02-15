Roanoke Catholic students play Olympic games during classes

ROANOKE, Va. - Kids are getting into the Olympic spirit in school. In PE class at Roanoke Catholic, they are doing some fun takes on events like slalom skiing, ski jumping, hockey, speed skating, and curling.

They wanted students to be excited about the Olympics.

"Hockey I like that it's really fast and that you have to go really quick to get it right. It's kind of hard to play," said Zach Young, a 4th grade student.

"Because the Olympics are such a big international event, we like to incorporate the fact that there is sportsmanship and we can stress that during PE class also. It's not just all about winning, it's about competing and enjoying your competitors," said Kristin Baxley, a teacher at Roanoke Catholic School.

PE, art, library, and music all have some lessons.

