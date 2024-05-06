Multi-vehicle crash, disabled vehicle on I-81N in Roanoke Co. cleared

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash and disabled vehicle. (VDOT)

UPDATE

The multi-vehicle crash and disabled vehicle have been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash and disabled vehicle.

According to VDOT, the multi-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 139.5. As of 4:02 p.m., traffic backups are approximately one mile.

Officials said the disabled vehicle is located at mile marker 141. As of 4:01 p.m., the north left shoulder is closed.