7 concert films you should watch if you’re really missing live music

Who knows when musicians will be able to get back on the road and we can attend concerts once again?

Some experts believe it could be more than a year until live concerts return to our daily lives, which is heartbreaking for people who love seeing live music.

So until then, the next best thing to do is watch a concert movie from one of your favorite artists. There are tons of them available to purchase with video on demand, but we compiled a list of concerts that are available to stream on platforms such as Netflix and Hulu.

From contemporaries like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to some good ole oldies like Fleetwood Mac, these concert movies hopefully will bring you a little bit of joy during these unsettling times.

‘Homecoming’

Do you want to see what excellence looks like? Look no further than Beyoncé's “Homecoming,” her live concert that was filmed in 2018 when she headlined Coachella, the Southern California music festival. Beyoncé’s show was a dedication to black culture, particularly with historic black colleges, and everything about the performance was incredible. From the costumes, dancing and marching band music arrangements, Beyoncé transformed Coachella into “Beychella,” and we’re lucky enough that the entire show is documented. You can stream it on Netflix.

‘Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour’

Taylor Swift may have had to cancel her 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t relive a performance from her last tour. Her last album, “Reputation,” had a massive North American tour, and Swift documented a few of the shows so fans who couldn’t snag a ticket could still see what a spectacle it was. You can watch it on Netflix, as well as Swift’s documentary, “Miss Americana,” which takes an inside look at the singer’s life.

‘Amazing Grace’

Aretha Franklin didn’t live to see this live concert movie be released, but fans of the Queen of Soul’s music are forever grateful that such a stunning piece of work can be viewed. Filmed in 1972, the film documents Franklin recording her album “Amazing Grace” at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Beyond watching Franklin do what she does best, it’s incredible to see all the hard work that goes in to recording an album with a genius like Franklin. You can watch it on Hulu.

‘Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids’

Justin Timberlake’s album “The 20/20 Experience” saw the former boy band member reinvent himself yet again, this time with big band music and an incredible live show. This concert is so fun to watch. Not only is Timberlake’s music incredible catchy, but the production value that went into this show, especially the choreography, makes it worth visiting. This concert is also available on Netflix.

‘The Dance’

If you’re a fan of Fleetwood Mac, then you know all the drama the band members have faced over their decades of being in existence. Members come and go so often that it’s hard to keep track of who is currently still in the band, which is why “The Dance,” filmed in 1997, is so iconic -- because it features the most popular line-up at their prime. Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie are incredible in the concert, and with Buckingham out of the band now, it’s probably the only good recording of the five members on stage ever again. You can stream it on Amazon Prime.

‘Madonna: Sticky and Sweet Tour’

There is only one queen of pop, and her name is Madonna.

No matter what you feel about her, she paved the way for other pop singers, not only with her music, but with how she navigated the world around her. Madonna is known for documenting her concerts (if you’re a Madonna fan then you’ve probably seen “Madonna: Truth Or Dare”), but the “Sticky and Sweet Tour” was the highest-grossing tour by a female artist ever, so the fact that it’s streaming for free on Amazon Prime is more of a reason to watch.

‘Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas’

Since no one really know what month it actually is during quarantine, why not celebrate Christmas with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey? You’ll feel all the Christmas cheer while Carey belts her favorite holiday songs, which includes the iconic track “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

This is the perfect movie concert to put on if you need to escape the dread of the world and feel a little Christmas magic.