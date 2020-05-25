Betty White ‘doing very well’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid all the coronavirus-related news, here’s some good news.

Betty White is “doing very well,” a representative for the actress told Today.

She’s been practicing social distancing and, “no one is permitted in her home except those who must,” her rep said in an email.

“I’m blessed with incredibly good health,” that’s what Betty White told Closer Weekly last week.

To help pass the time, she reads the Los Angeles Times cover to cover and does crossword puzzles, entertainer Tom Sullivan told Closer.

“The virus is afraid of Betty!” her publicist told Today as well.