New ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons feature Elmer Fudd without rifle, Yosemite Sam minus pistols

Interactions between Looney Tunes characters are now a little different.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam do not carry guns in the new “Looney Tunes Cartoons” that launched on HBO Max.

“We’re not doing guns,” Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, told The New York Times in an interview. “But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

While there may be no guns, there is still a lot of ACME dynamite explosions and cartoon violence.

There’s no word on whether the exclusion of firearms is related to gun violence in the nation.

A 2019 Looney Tunes short featured Fudd without his rife, rather using a sythe to chase Bugs Bunny.