PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, PJ Morton poses in the press room with the award for best R&B song for "Say So" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Morton is the first artist in residence at a historically Black private university in New Orleans. Dillard University announced that Morton will teach master classes in songwriting, music publishing, studio production and talent management during the 2021-22 academic year. .(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW ORLEANS – Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at Dillard University, a historically Black private university in New Orleans.

Morton will teach master classes in songwriting, music publishing, studio production and talent management during the academic year that began in January, the school said in a news release Monday.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Dillard University. As both an HBCU graduate and a New Orleanian, it’s very important for me to pass on any and everything I can to educate and inspire,” Morton said in the statement.

The program is a new one, school spokeswoman Lauren Fox said in an email.

Morton’s team will offer internships in merchandising, studio production, management and videography, and a spring contest will choose one student to have a single produced by Morton Records, the school’s statement said.

Morton has won two Grammy Awards and been nominated for 14 since 2012, according to the awards website. He won best traditional R&B performance in 2018 with “How Deep Is Your Love” and best R&B song in 2019 with “Say So.”

“This residency brings the best and one of the most influential artists in the music industry to Dillard University,” said Cortheal Clark, chair for the School of Humanities. “The conceptual and musical sophistication of PJ Morton’s work, as well as his commitment to social responsibility, will have a profound impact on our students.”

Morton is both a solo performer and the keyboard player for the group Maroon 5. In the past he has served as music director for Solange and has collaborated with, among many others, Erykah Badu, JoJo, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, Stevie Wonder, Tyler Perry and Yebba.

His most recent project, “Gospel According to PJ,” is a Grammy nominee for this year’s best gospel album.

Morton’s father, Bishop Paul Morton, is pastor of Full Gospel Baptist churches in Atlanta and New Orleans and is himself a gospel artist.