Locked out stagehands protest outside Metropolitan Opera

Union member demonstrators rally outside the Metropolitan Opera house during a "We Are the Met Rally," Thursday, May 13, 2021, in New York. Locked out stagehands and unions with contracts expiring this summer demonstrated outside the Met to protest the Opera's unfair treatment of workers, lockout of stagehands and the outsourcing of work. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK – Locked out Metropolitan Opera stagehands protested the use of nonunion shops to construct sets for the company's upcoming season, attracting a crowd of roughly 1,000 people outside Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Thursday.

The Met has been shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic since March 11, 2020, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour scheduled for next month, but it has announced plans to start next season in September. The company stopped pay to unionized employees on March 31 last year because of the pandemic, while continuing health benefits. The stagehands’ contract expired last July 31, and that union was locked out Dec. 8.

James J. Claffey, Jr., president of Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), accused the Met of “using the pandemic for unreasonable and draconian cuts damaging to our families.”

The Met is having sets for Bartlett Sher’s production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and David McVicar’s staging of Verdi’s “Don Carlos” built at Bay Productions in Cardiff, Wales. The sets for James Robinson and Camille A. Brown’s production of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” the first opera by an African American composer scheduled for the Met, are being built at a nonunion shop in California.

Ad

Technical rehearsals for next season are scheduled to start in early August.

The crowd included workers from the company’s three large unions and also of its many smaller unions.

“We sell the tickets. We hang the lights. We design and build and paint the sets. We do the hair and makeup. We design and make the costumes, We dress the performers. We record the events for broadcast. We are the Met,” shouted Matthew D. Loeb, IATSE’s international president. “We were absolutely prepared to talk about making a deal to cover extra expenses, problems caused by the pandemic on a temporary basis, and the Met wants to use this as an opportunity to get things they could not normally get at the bargaining table.”

The Met often outsources productions, and company spokeswoman Lee Abrahamian said 39 of 79 stagings new to the Met in the past 13 years were manufactured in other shops.

Ad