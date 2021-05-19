10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer

FILE - Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater on the first day of reopened theaters in New York on March 5, 2021. After more than a year of uncertainty and ever-fluctuating release schedules, there will be a summer movie season. The blockbusters are back. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

After more than a year of uncertainty and ever-fluctuating release schedules, there will be a summer movie season. The blockbusters are back. The smell of popcorn is in the air.

Summer movies have always been stuffed with calamity and cataclysm, but this year, the existential threat is also off-screen. The pandemic has brought extensive changes for the movies, which have clung to life the last 14 months mainly on small screens. Can moviegoing be resuscitated? This summer will be a profound test of survival, and not just for Vin Diesel.

But, for us at least, absence has only made our moviegoing hearts grow fonder. Here are a few of the things we’re looking forward to this summer at the movies.

SITTING IN THE DARK WITH STRANGERS

Please, please, please silence my phone. And while you're at it, burn my couch and toss my laptop in the ocean. Dim the lights. Light the screen. Our movie experiences these past 14 months have been isolated, muffled and downsized. As good as many of the movies have been, they've all been missing something that you can't get without a packed house and a big screen. That's where the movies live, and where we surrender. — Coyle.

Ad

MOVIE TRAILERS

It may sound silly since they are advertisements, but I’m really excited about watching trailers on the big screen again. Even though they’re so, so accessible everywhere now, there’s really nothing like seeing them in a theater and part of it is simply because you don’t know what’s coming. I still remember the thrill of seeing the Lucasfilm logo and realizing that we were about to watch that first “The Phantom Menace” trailer and hearing Bernard Sumner’s twangy guitar inviting us into the “Marie Antoinette” teaser, or the frenetic energy of Karen O’s cover of “The Immigrant Song” for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Even the Frou Frou-overlayed spot for “Garden State!” Some of these movies I went on to like and some I didn’t, but I will always love the trailers. “West Side Story,” “No Time to Die,” blow us away. — Bahr.

ANTHONY RAMOS, MOVIE STAR

Ad

Ad

Ad