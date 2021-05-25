Jolie says judge in Pitt divorce won't let children testify

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt pose for a photo at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Pitts children during their divorce, saying in a court filing on Monday, May 24, 2021, that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu

LOS ANGELES – Angelina Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children during their divorce, saying in a court filing that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify.

Jolie, who has sought to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from the divorce case, said in the filing Monday that he declined to hear evidence she says is relevant to the children's safety and well-being before issuing a tentative ruling. The documents don't elaborate on what that evidence may be.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” according to the filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal.

The actress also said the judge “has failed to adequately consider” a section of the California courts code, which says it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. Her filing did not give details on what domestic violence it was referring to.

Ad

Jolie sought a divorce in 2016, days after a disagreement broke out on private flight ferrying the actors and their children from France to Los Angeles. Pitt was accused of being abusive toward his then-15-year-old son during the flight, but investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI were closed with no charges being filed against the actor. Jolie's attorney said at the time that she sought a divorce “for the health of the family.”

Her new filing says the judge has “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want to.

Three of Jolie and Pitt's six children are teenagers, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, and 14-year-old Shiloh. The oldest, Maddox, is 19 and not subject to the custody decision. They also have 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Ad

In response to Jolie's filing, Pitt's attorneys said, “Ouderkirk has conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough, fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after hearing from experts and percipient witnesses.”

Ad