'For the culture': The moment arrives for 'In the Heights'

NEW YORK – As a student as Wesleyan, Lin-Manuel Miranda began writing what would become “In the Heights,” the musical that would launch him as a playwright and performer and that would lead, two decades later, to Jon M. Chu’s upcoming lavish big-screen adaptation. He was motivated, like any confident young artist, by ambition. But also by something else.

“It was a lot of fear, honestly,” Miranda said in a recent interview. “I had a real wake-up call when I was 18, 19 and starting to study theater. The fear was: I’m going into a field that has no space for me, that has no roles for me. It was sort of that thing of: No one’s going to write your dream show. The cavalry isn’t coming.”

When “In the Heights” opens Friday, it may feel very much like reinforcements are arriving. The movie, a street-level song-and-dance spectacle to rival the MGM musicals of old, is an exuberant celebration of the Latino immigrant experience, of a diverse neighborhood, of a teeming summertime New York, of life.

“In the Heights,” originally slated to be released last June, arrives already engulfed with the aura of cultural event for one of the movies’ most blatantly underseen communities. And as a big-screen party, “In the Heights” is poised to rekindle the euphoric, dancing-the-aisles theatrical experience that’s been all but snuffed out over the past year. Just how much can “In the Heights” lift up? “It’s a lot,” Miranda sighs, “to put on a musical.”

Yet the timing, despite Miranda’s early inclination to get the movie out by streaming last year, seems preordained. “In the Heights” is one massive reminder of what we’ve been missing, on screen and off, the past pandemic year. Chu calls it “a vaccine of joy.”

“On the first day of shooting, we all got in a circle and I was like: Let go of all the pressure. Let’s just entertain the hell out of these people,” recalls Chu, the director of two “Step Up” movies and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“We filmed it in the best summer of our lives in 2019,” says Miranda. “It shows just how wonderful it is when we all get together and sing a song, or to see us embracing our elders without fear. It all hits different now.”

“In the Heights” has already been almost universally praised by critics. With city-wide screenings, it will open the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday. But as much as “In the Heights” feels like a sure-thing blockbuster and a Latino milestone, the movie will be debuting in theaters that have been battered by the pandemic. The film’s long road to the screen — plans only picked up once Miranda’s “Hamilton” became a Broadway sensation — is leading to a crucial test for moviegoing. Another wrinkle: Warner Bros. is also releasing it simultaneously on HBO Max.

