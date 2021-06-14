New this week: Kevin Hart in 'Fatherhood, 'iCarly' & 'Luca'

This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, a reboot of the series "iCarly," premiering June 17 on Paramount+, "Fatherhood" a film premiering Friday on Netflix, "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph" TV special airing Friday on ABC, and "Luca," an animated feature premiering Friday on Disney+. (Paramount+/Netflix/ABC/Disney+ via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— In Enrico Casarosa's enchanting Pixar feature “Luca," two young sea monsters frolic along the Italian Riviera, temporary transforming into 13-year-old boys to pose as human and soak up all the coastline's summertime pleasures — all while hiding their identities. “Luca,” which arrives Friday on Disney+, follows Pixar's “Soul” in heading straight for streaming, and unlike some other Disney animated releases, it will be no extra charge for subscribers. Setting his movie in the 1950s, Casarosa (director of the Pixar short “La Luna”) drew inspiration from classic Italian cinema.

— Timed to Father's Day is the release of “Fatherhood,” debuting Friday on Netflix. Kevin Hart takes on a more dramatic role, playing a man whose wife dies in childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter alone. The film, based on the 2011 book “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love,” is also produced by Hart, who has said he was drawn to showing Black fatherhood in a more positive light on screen.

— “River City Drumbeat,” airing Friday on PBS and also available on the network's streaming platforms, follows a drumline in West Louisville that spans youth through high-school graduation. Using a verité approach, directors Marlon Johnson and Anne Flatté tell a rich and vibrant story of African American heritage, of community and of a pulsating tradition passed from one generation to the next.

MUSIC

— Weeks after winning her first Academy Award and fourth Grammy, singer-songwriter H.E.R. is set to drop the album “Back of My Mind.” On Friday, the R&B superstar will release the project that features the platinum hit “Damage” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Come Through,” which is currently No. 6 on Billboard’s R&B charts.

