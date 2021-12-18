You’re invited to Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration

Betty White is bringing in her 100th birthday with style and wants you to take part.

The beloved icon, best known for her role in “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” is going big this year and is taking her birthday to the big screen.

A movie special, “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” will premiere in theaters on her birthday, Jan. 17, and it will be the only day fans can catch it in theaters.

The movie will feature White and a star-studded cast of her friends, which include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

I'm going BIG for my birthday - right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

“You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show—and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career,” the movie description reads.

Looking to join her? You can buy your tickets now for movie showings at the Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke and the Regal New River Valley in Christiansburg.

To find other locations where the movie will premiere, click here.