Virginia’s favorite romance film revealed just in time for Valentine’s Day

For those looking to stay home this Valentine’s Day, a movie night is the perfect date idea!

But... with a near-infinite amount of options, what should you watch?

Fortunately for you, Zippia organized a map showing every state’s favorite romance film, just in time for the wine-and-dine holiday.

Map compiled by Zippia of each state's favorite romantic movie. (Zippia)

What movie won Virginia’s heart?

That’d be Before Sunrise, the 1995 classic depicting the budding romance between a French graduate student and an American tourist.

The film grossed $5,274,005 in domestic box office earnings and received critical acclaim.

If you wish to make your movie night a triple feature, you’re in luck. Before Sunrise has two other installments, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

Virginia’s love for the first installment in the trilogy was not unique as Before Sunrise landed the top spot for Washington, Maine, Illinois, Hawaii, Texas and Minnesota.

Ad

In order to create the map, Zippia compiled a list of the top 10 most popular romance films based on their domestic box office revenue and notoriety.

Then, using Google Trends, they determined which states loved which films the most based on search interest.

Click here for detailed results from Zippia.