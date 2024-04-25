Roanoke community shocked after boy hit by car

ROANOKE, Va. – Clifton Martin is counting his blessings after hearing a little boy was hit by a car just steps away from his work.

“For me, safety is a big issue when it comes to our youth. I think we need to protect them a lot more than we do,” said Martin, who works at Platinum Cuts right near the crash site.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Roanoke City Police said it happened on Shenandoah Ave NW near Peters Creek Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver was heading west when the boy, who is under 10 years old, entered the road and was hit.

Martin has worked at Platinum Cuts for 16 years and said that intersection is dangerously busy.

“It does move at a pretty high rate of speed out here,” said Martin. “Maybe some officers could get them to slow down. A few tickets might, you know, some money might get them to stop.”

The father of four is now urging parents to protect their own.

“You just give them the real. Everything that could happen and can happen. There’s no sugarcoating. Because who knows when is when, you know what I’m saying. So that’s what you got to do with your children.”

“I’m thankful for my four. So I’m blessed for those,” said Martin.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. No charges have been placed at this time.