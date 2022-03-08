Old Dominion wins ‘Group of the Year’ at ACM Award for fifth consecutive year

Matt Ramsey in front, of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year While Geoff Sprung, from left, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi stand behind at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

ROANOKE, Va. – Led by Botetourt County’s own Matthew Ramsey, Old Dominion won again at the ACMs on Monday night.

The Country music group, for the fifth time, took home the ACM for Group of the Year.

Ramsey graduated from James River High School and started The Ramsey Foundation, which helps give back to those in need in Southwest Virginia.

“Wow thank you guys. This is our fifth year and that’s no small thing,” said Ramsey, accepting the award on Monday night “We do not take that for granted.”

The vocal group beat out Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and The Cadillac Three.

.@OldDominion brought home the win for ACM Group of the Year! Let's get some congratulations for these incredible artists 👏 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/nqK14sQjac — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

With five consecutive wins, Old Dominion only trails the Rascal Flatts (7) and Alabama (6) for most wins of this particular award.