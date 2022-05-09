5 things you didn’t know about actor Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa poses for photographers upon arrival for the British Academy Television Awards in London, June 6, 2021. Ncuti Gatwa will take the mantle from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, the BBC announced Sunday, May 8, 2022 ending speculation over the iconic Time Lord's next regeneration. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

If you didn’t know who actor Ncuti Gatwa was before the weekend, odds are good that you do now, following a historic announcement.

On Sunday, the BBC announced that Gatwa will star as the 14th all-time doctor in the legendary series “Doctor Who,” the science-fiction program that chronicles a doctor who explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship, that has been broadcast since 1963.

Gatwa will be the first Black man to play the role of the main doctor.

In light of that, and to get to know this rising actor a little better, here are five interesting facts about Ncuti Gatwa.

1. The correct pronunciation of his first name.

Ncuti’s first name is pronounced “Shoo-tee.” His last name is “Gat-wa.”

2. He has been a star on a popular Netflix series.

The Netflix series “Sex Education” has drawn millions of viewers around the world in its first three seasons, so much so that its third season debut was the No. 1 show on Netflix last fall.

Gatwa has been a big part of that success, playing the role of Eric Effiong.

3. Gatwa’s family fled to Scotland from Rwanda.

In order to escape genocide, Gatwa’s family moved from Rwanda to Scotland when Gatwa was a toddler. He then grew up in Oxgangs and Fife in Scotland.

4. He has performed at The Globe Theatre.

There might not be a more famous theatre in the world than The Globe Theatre in London, which is where William Shakespeare put on some of his classic plays. It has been open since 1599, and Gatwa got a chance to perform there, playing Demetrius in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

5. Gatwa will turn 30 this year.

Even though he plays a teenager on “Sex Education,” Gatwa will actually turn 30 on Oct. 15.

It’s fitting that he’ll celebrate landing a milestone acting role by celebrating a milestone birthday!