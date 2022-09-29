Entertainers pay tribute to sudden death of Coolio

Coolio performs on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known as Coolio, died suddenly Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He was 59 years old.

Coolio was known for being all over the music charts in the ‘90s. You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing “Gangster’s Paradise” or “Fantastic Voyage.” In 1996 he won a Grammy award for “Gangster’s Paradise.”

Millennials will also remember that Coolio did the theme song for the iconic TV show “Kenan and Kel.” Kenan Thompson posted on his Instagram story, “Wait, now Coolio!!!” followed by “Damn Homie! Rest in Power!”

Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in the “Gangster’s Paradise” music video alongside Coolio (the song was used for her 1995 film “Dangerous Minds” paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” Pfeiffer wrote. “A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Other musicians and celebrities offered condolences to Coolio and his family, with many of them writing how Coolio was a pioneer in the rap genre and paved the way for so many others.

Here are a few tributes that were posted on social media.

Questlove

Weird Al Yankovic

Ice Cube

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Viola Davis

Oh man!!! RIP Coolio! Loved your music....too soon 💔 https://t.co/vPZzuKW4yk — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 29, 2022

Michelle Pfeiffer

MC Hammer

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Vanilla Ice

I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022

Martin Lawrence