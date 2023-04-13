'Drake & Josh' actor Drake Bell declared missing in Florida

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. Florida authorities say the former Nickelodeon actor is missing and endangered. Bell is best known as a star of the network's Drake & Josh television show. Officials are asking the public for help in locating him. Police say in a statement that Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jared “Drake” Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show “Drake & Josh,” was declared ”missing and endangered" on Thursday by Florida authorities who asked the public for help in locating him.

Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school, the city's police department said in a statement. Police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said Thursday that the agency couldn't release any further information since it was part of an active investigation.

Representatives for the 36-year-old actor did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.” The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor in addition to roles in little-seen TV series and movies. He also launched a music career.

In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.